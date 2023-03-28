charleston, w.va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday a partnership with the successful new low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to connect West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) with at least five cities over the next two years.
New nonstop flights to Orlando, Fla., (MCO) and Charleston, S.C., (CHS) will begin May 31, 2023. The new routes are now on sale at introductory fares of $59 and $49, respectively, one way. At least three more destinations, including New York City, are slated to be added over the next 24 months.
This partnership among the state, Kanawha County, and the City of Charleston comes after years of decline in available destinations from smaller airports around the country, including Yeager. The flights announced on Tuesday will more than double air connectivity to West Virginia’s capital.
Breeze was launched in 2021 by JetBlue founder and former CEO David Neeleman with a mission to fill a key gap in America’s air-travel offerings: efficient, affordable, direct flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.
It was recently named one of the best domestic airlines in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure. Breeze offers travelers the option of three price levels, “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest,” the latter of which includes a first-class seat on the airline’s Airbus A220 aircraft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.