U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack ois scheduled to be in Greenbrier County this week where he will join Se. Joe Manchin in a series of events highlighting the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in rural America
On Wednesday, Vilsack and Manchin will announce new funding for a rural water infrastructure project and a sewer infrastructure project through USDA’s Rural Development Water & Environment Programs that will provide clean drinking water and equitable access to the system for thousands of residents.
On Thursday, Vilsack and Manchin will address members of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in White Sulphur Springs. During his remarks, the Vilsack will underscore how USDA is delivering for West Virginia families and communities with transformative investments made through the Department’s wide-ranging programs and initiatives, as well as through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act by rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.