The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has issued a consumer protection warning regarding illegal hemp products being sold in West Virginia retail stores.
Recently, the WVDA has become aware of illegal products containing non-naturally occurring cannabinoids, as well as counterfeit recreational marijuana.
The Department is urging consumers not to purchase these products as the WVDA works with law enforcement to immediately remove all illicit and counterfeit products.
“Other states have issued similar warnings about these illegal cannabis-infused edibles packaged as popular food and candy products. The actors we have seen in West Virginia are hiding marijuana labeling with stickers or claiming their products are Delta-8,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “The products are unsafe and present a risk to public health and safety. We hope to tackle this issue with the assistance of law enforcement.”
The WVDA regulates all hemp products and/or hemp derived cannabinoids entering West Virginia’s retail supply chain. Under West Virginia law, contaminant/potency testing, product registration and retail cooperation has been designed to ensure hemp products are safe for human consumption.