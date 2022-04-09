With confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in 23 of the 50 states, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt is continuing to urge farmers and producers to practice increased biosecurity measures.
West Virginia currently has no confirmed cases of HPAI, but neighboring states of Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland have found the virus in poultry. Commercial poultry is West Virginia’s number one agricultural commodity, contributing $334 million to the economy.
“The fact West Virginia has not had a confirmed case of HPAI shows the professionalism of our producers and industry partners,” Leonhardt said in a press release.
Producers should take the following actions.
λLimit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on and off the farm.
λPermit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
λAvoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
λDisinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear and other items that come in contact with flocks.
λKeep your flock away from wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl.
λIsolate any ill animals and contact your veterinarian.
λλλ
The Raleigh County Community Action Association has been given a $1.8 million appropriation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) Program, one of 19 organizations across West Virginia to receive funds.
The CoC awards were provided in the 2020 year-end stimulus package to help quickly rehouse individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness. The programs also support adults and youth fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking.
Among others, individual awards included $1.7 million to the WV Coalition to End Homelessness and $756,403 for the Raleigh County Community Action Association.
λλλ
The West Virginia Herb Association will hold its Spring Herb Gathering at Tygart Lake State Park Lodge on Saturday, April 23.
The $10 registration fee will cover the entire day of four sessions with ample time for browsing through vendors of herbal products, live plants, and seeds.
Registration can be completed online at www.wvherbassociation.org or at the door (cash only) between 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday.
The first morning workshop session will begin at 10:15 a.m.: Business Planning for Botanical Forest Farmers by Ed Daniels, followed by Farming in the Shade: Ecosystem Opportunities in West Virginia by Julia Flint. After lunch, Barbara Volk will lead Let the Wild Weeds Talk, and Audra O’Dell will teach about The Ethos of Permaculture. Capping off the day, at 4 p.m., Park Naturalist Jacob Jackson will lead a hike around Tygart Lake.