CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Scheduled dates include:
Jan. 6: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – McDowell County Library, 90 Howard St., Welch
Jan. 8: 11 a.m. to noon – The Chocolate Moose, 1818 Harper Road, Beckley
Jan. 11: 11 a.m. to noon – Kirk’s Restaurant, 130 Hinton Bypass, Hinton
Jan. 12: 11 a.m. to noon – Burger King, 10097 Seneca Trail Road, Lewisburg
Jan. 13: 11 a.m. to noon – Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Pineville
Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to noon – Raleigh County Courthouse, 222 Main St., Beckley
Jan 21: 11 a.m. to noon – Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall, 31 Crossroads Mall, Mount Hope
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Kyle Lovern at 304-993-9106.