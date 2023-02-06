charleston, w.va. – The West Virginia Division of Forestry is accepting nominations for the next round of honorees for West Virginia’s Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame highlights the people, businesses, organizations, institutions and foundations that have significantly contributed to agriculture, forestry, and family life in West Virginia. Selected nominees will be inducted during a recognition dinner in July at Jackson’s Mill.
Submitted nomination forms must be received by Feb. 17.
Nomination forms are available from the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame website or by contacting McGill via email at Jeremy.R.McGill@wv.gov or by phone at 304-439-3003.
