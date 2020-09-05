washington — The 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers announced the results of its biennial officer elections on Sept. 1, with delegates to the union’s convention (held virtually in July) voting overwhelmingly to re-elect President Randi Weingarten, elect Fedrick Ingram as secretary-treasurer and elect Executive Vice President Evelyn DeJesus to her first full term.
Delegates to the convention also elected AFT-West Virginia President Fred Albert as an AFT vice president.
Albert said: “I am so honored to represent this great union and work to improve the lives of our country’s educators, health care professionals and public employees. Amid the chaos facing our schools and our communities over the last several months, our members need us more than ever and I’m honored to stand with Randi, Fed, Evelyn and our other vice presidents to fight for what’s right for our members and those they serve.”