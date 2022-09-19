AEP Foundation donates $50,000 to Just For Kids Child advocacy center

Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center has been awarded a $50,000 grant from American Electric Power Foundation that will be used to assist the Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in paying down the mortgage of its new location, Trudy’s House.
Trudy’s House, formerly the historic Ambrosia Inn, is a storybook house surrounded by two acres of land, including a new therapeutic play area. The facility serves children in Raleigh County.
Trudy’s House is named after Trudy Laurenson, a beloved pioneer of the child advocacy movement. Trudy’s House Capital Campaign is close to 80 percent of its way to meeting the goal of $500,000.
The campaign will cover the cost of the property and all needed repairs and establishes a fund for future needs that come with an older house.
Just For Kids will continue to accept donations toward the Capital Campaign over the next two years.
Trudy’s House provides ample space to serve abused children and their families. The location provides forensic interviewing, family advocacy, child counseling, and interdisciplinary team meeting space.
“Trudy’s House has already exceeded our expectations,” said Just For Kids executive director Scott Miller, in a press release. Children coming to the center are more relaxed and at ease, he said, adding that team members feel comfortable in the space and that a child’s needs are best met in this comfortable setting.
"The AEP foundation recognized the importance of this new setting and really stepped up to help us move closer to our goal,” Miller said. "We could not do this work without the support of the community and the businesses that serve all the families of Raleigh County.”
For more information contact Scott Miller, executive director, or Ria Mitchell, outreach advocate, at 304-255-4834.
