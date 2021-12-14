On the eve of what could be the final payment families receive from the enhanced Child Tax Credit program, child advocates from across West Virginia met in Beckley to discuss how they’ve seen the federal support positively impact the lives of West Virginians.
Advocates from a number of West Virginia agencies told stories about how the program had lifted a burden off the shoulders or those caring for children by allowing them to buy groceries, winter clothing, medicine, daycare and other necessities.
Tom Susman, president of TSG Consulting based in Charleston, helped guide Tuesday’s roundtable discussion at the Tamarack Conference Center.
He said the purpose of the gathering was to get the word out to more than 300,000 West Virginia families relying on the program that, barring action by Congress, Wednesday would be the last check families would receive.
Since July, the American Rescue Plan has been providing families with monthly payments through the Child Tax Credit, which is scheduled to expire Dec. 31. Families receive $300 for each child under age 6 and $250 for each child age 6 to 17.
Susman said he also wanted advocates to be able to share stories from those they serve that demonstrate just how valuable the CTC funds are to families and how they are putting those funds to good use.
While holding her squirming eight-month old son Everett in her arms, Lida Shepherd with the American Friends Service Committee shared stories she’d gathered from a Facebook page called WV Food ER, a statewide community group created at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to assist families in connecting with food resources.
“I know what we have often heard from some of our leaders in Congress that they’re not hearing directly from people who have been benefiting from the Child Tax Credit and one of the things we have been doing is gathering stories from people who are receiving the (tax credit) and what that has meant to them,” Shepherd said.
The post asking for people to share their stories with WV Food ER received close to 90 comments.
“I was able to keep the lights on during my unemployment. It made a huge difference,” read one of the comments Shepherd shared.
Another, “It has helped catch up on our bills that have been behind, and get work done on our car that we were neglecting, because ya know paycheck to paycheck.”
Another wrote, “Help catch up on my car insurance and high electric bill. Finally started a work from home job due to multiple health conditions since pandemic kept me home almost a year.”
Loretta Young, the Executive Director with Race Matters West Virginia, said she hopes these stories reach the ear of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin who has been a critic of the Child Tax Credit program as well as other components of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, a roughly $2 trillion plan to boost social and education programs as well as address global warming
Republican critics and Manchin — the decisive Democratic vote for the Build Back Better Act —have said they worry that Child Tax Credit payments could discourage parents from working.
According to research Susman presented Tuesday, 94 percent of families receiving the tax credit continue to work. Research also showed that families mainly used the funds to save for emergencies, pay bills, buy clothing, purchase better quality foods and contribute to college funds.
The data provided by Susman was part of a study conducted by Humanity Forward in Partnership with several universities.
“It’s easy for people who have wealth to tell people who have no wealth, how they can get along with so little,” Young said.
In October, Young was one of many activists who met with Manchin after kayaking out to his yacht and urging the senator to support the Build Back Better Act.
Young said she left the meeting with Manchin numb after hearing the senator say that he felt West Virginia was becoming an entitled state.
“To me that is a slap in my face,” she said. “If you haven’t walked a mile in my shoes, you ought not judge me.”
Young said it comes down to a lack of trust in the community, despite data that refutes some of Manchin’s concerns.
Jim McKay, with TEAM for West Virginia Children, spoke to the group via video conferencing. He said that while payments from the Child Tax Credit program have been a welcome relief during the pandemic, Covid-19 is not the reason this program is needed.
“Everyone is seeing the impact of the Child Tax Credit and how it's helping children thrive and succeed at a level that other programs have not been able to,” McKay said. “We know that West Virginia in particular is challenged by economic distress . . . the pandemic has revealed these structural inequities that exist and how families have been struggling. We know a lot of those disparities have existed for generations and longer.”
Unlike other federal or state assistance programs, McKay said CTC funds have given families the freedom to decide how best to use the money to fit their needs.
The Rev. Alton Dillard, the district presiding elder for the African Methodist Episcopal Church, said his son has two kids, age 7 and 4-months old, and has been using the CTC to pay for daycare which is roughly $200 a week.
Dillard said his son and his son’s girlfriend both work on top of receiving the CTC. Dillard said the hard work allows them to better appreciate the federal funds they are receiving.
“I look at it more as an opportunity,” he said. “My generation, I’m 63, you worked. You found a job and worked but some people feel they are entitled to (the child tax credit) because it’s there.”
While Dillard said he would support a work requirement to receive the tax credit, as Manchin has suggested, he said that jobs are not always available, especially in West Virginia.
Dillard said he spoke with Manchin recently during a meeting of the West Virginia Council of Churches and heard the same comments by the state's senior senator that Young had heard.
Dillard said that type of work requirement may have worked when Manchin and he were younger, but times are tougher.
“We grew up in an era where there was opportunities,” he said. I don’t want to call it privilege, but I guess his parents were able to give him a job and there were jobs in the community . . . I really think the major thing is that he understands that it's not entitlement. Let's bring jobs to them and then demand it from them.
“Don’t require me to cut grass without giving me a lawnmower. Don’t require me to clean the snow off the sidewalk without a shovel. I mean I can do it with a spatula or something but it’s going to take all day.
“If you’re going to require something from me to do, give me an opportunity to win. I’m already losing.”
The Register-Herald reached out to Manchin's office for comment on this discussion in Beckley but was told he had nothing to add at this time.
Other presenters Thursday pointed out that not everyone receiving CTC can work.
Shephard said West Virginia faces a number of barriers when it comes being able to work. She mentioned the state’s high disability rate as well as elderly grandparents who are too old to work but find themselves taking care of their grandchildren.
“The most heartless things we can do to families is take this away right now,” Shephard said.
The roundtable discussion was livestreamed on Humanity Forward’s Facebook page and a recoding can be viewed at https://fb.watch/9UDQC4mC0_/.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.