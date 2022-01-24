The Just For Kids Child Advocacy Center in Beckley is moving to a new location which Executive Director Scott Miller hopes will be a more welcoming and calming place for the children they serve.
While renovations are still underway, Miller said they will be moving from their current downtown Beckley location to the historic Ambrosia Inn on North Kanawha Street.
The Just for Kids Advocacy Center and its partners are the front-line responders in Raleigh and Fayette counties to reports of child sexual abuse and children who have experienced violence.
It provides advocacy, counseling and a child friendly environment for interviews and therapeutic sessions to assist children and help families deal with the trauma of abuse.
Miller said the center’s office space is mainly used to interview children who may have experienced abuse.
He added that their previous location, above a bank on Main Street, was not an ideal setting for the work they do, as studies have shown that children can be traumatized just by walking into an office building or a building with an elevator.
Describing the new locations as “a beacon on the hill,” Miller said he hopes that the former bed and breakfast will give off a homier vibe and be seen as a safer place for children to open up about their traumas.
He added that the two acres of land which surround the home will be another added benefit to the organization.
Once renovations are complete, which Miller said will likely be in February, the inn will be renamed “Trudy’s House” in memory Trudy Laurenson, a pioneer of the child advocacy movement in West Virginia who passed away in 2021.
“It was (Laurenson’s) dream for us to have a house,” Miller said. “We have another location in Oak Hill, and it's in a house and the staff there have seen a difference . . . the kids do really feel more at home there.”
Miller said the first floor is where the majority of their services will be provided.
In describing the layout for the first floor, Miller said the front door will open up into a large open waiting area. Then to the left, in a room featuring floor to ceiling windows, will be playroom.
Next to the playroom will be a counselor’s office.
Continuing down a hall past the waiting room, sits a kitchen.
Miller said they plan to keep the kitchen as is for the most part though it will likely not get much use.
The space to the right of the kitchen has been converted into two side by side rooms.
Miller said one of the rooms will be where the interviews with children are conducted while the other room will be used by law enforcement and Child Protective Service workers to monitor the interview
During the average month, Miller said they conduct anywhere from 30 to 40 interviews a month.
The top two floors of the house will consist mostly of office space.
Somewhere on the grounds, Miller said he would also like to install a therapeutic garden as well as a small outdoor play area.
Between purchasing and renovating the three-story house, Miller said he estimates the total cost will be around $400,000, which will require community support.
He added that they have already raised close to $200,000 and he plans to start a capital campaign soon in order to raise a total of $500,000 for the project.
“Close to half of our funding, we have to raise,” Miller said. “We get some state and federal dollars, but we also need community support, and we have incredible communities.
Miller said he plans to host a grand opening for Trudy’s House in April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.