Adult victim of Williamsburg fire identified

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan has released the identity of the adult victim of a fire near Williamsburg that took the lives of six people, five of them children between the ages of 1 and 7 years old.
The adult whose body was found outside the house at the site of Tuesday afternoon’s fire has been confirmed to be Oreanna Antionette Myers, age 25, of Williamsburg. She was the biological mother of three of the children who perished in the fire, according to Sloan’s press release.
While authorities have not officially released the names of the children who died at the scene, Raven Frisbie of White Sulphur Springs posted photos of all five on Facebook and identified her sons — Shaun Bumgarner, age 7, and Riley Bumgarner, age 6 — as among the victims. Both boys attended Frankford Elementary School.