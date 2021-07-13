CHARLESTON – The 32nd annual Adopt-A-Highway Volunteer Appreciation Day will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Tamarack Convention Center in Beckley.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will host the day-long celebration of volunteers who pick up litter along West Virginia highways.
Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with bingo, broom making, a painting class, children's games and other activities.
Volunteers will be served a catered lunch at noon. Afternoon activities include presentation of the annual AAH awards, including the 2021 AAH Volunteer of the Year. Volunteers with 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service will receive lapel pins and a special AAH safety vest imprinted with the number of years they have participated.
To register for the event, call 1-800-322-5530 or send an email to dep.aah@wv.gov. The registration deadline is July 17th, 2021.
AAH volunteers remove 4 million pounds of trash from state highways each year, while recycling 10,000 pounds of glass, 5,000 pounds of plastic, and 8,000 pounds of aluminum. The AAH program currently has 40,000 volunteers representing over 1,400 organizations that keep more than 3,300 miles of West Virginia roads litter free.