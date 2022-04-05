Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.