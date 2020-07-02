ELKINS — Monongahela National Forest officials opened additional developed recreation sites Thursday. For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information on re-openings, visit the Monongahela forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf.
“At this time most developed recreation sites on the Forest are open,” said Roman Torres, deputy forest supervisor. “We ask that visitors continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”
Developed recreation sites now open are:
l Pocahontas Campground in the Marlinton area
l Bishop Knob and Summit Lake campgrounds near Richwood
Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and parking areas, and refrain from gathering in groups of more than 10 people.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.
Responsible recreation will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Certain services may still be unavailable, so visitors are asked to plan accordingly and to remain flexible.