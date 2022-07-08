You can always dream big even if you're from a small town.
Nobody knows this better than Oak Hill native Nicholas Miller. He's a father, a husband, an EMT, a phlebotomist, a businessman, a bodybuilder and now a working actor in the film industry.
Some of his most illustrious credits include roles in "Creed 2," where he met Sylvester Stallone, and "Don't Give Up," a film available on Amazon Prime. "I like to do today what others won't so that tomorrow I can do what others can't," he professed while describing his workload in an interview with The Register-Herald.
That mindset is what makes him capable of so many different ventures. When asked how he became an actor, he said it was actually by accident.
"It was really interesting,” Miller said. "I was scrolling through Facebook one day and saw a post from someone that I've never talked to before. He was from Maryland and looking for extras for a film in production. Lo and behold, it was a B-rated horror film but at the time I was excited. Not everyone does this stuff so I sent him a message.”
Miller then made the trip to Maryland with a few friends, one being local legend Richie "The Cuban Assassin" Acevedo, but later found the set conditions to be uncomfortable.
"We were doing this on a shoestring budget, it was campy, it was raunchy. I was thinking that if this is what movies are like, I don't want anything to do with it,” Miller said.
He didn't give up though.
Instead, Miller expanded his search to include casting agencies when he came upon one located in Philadelphia hiring actors for the second "Creed" film, a sequel series to the legendary boxing franchise "Rocky.”
"I applied for it and about two weeks later they responded. I was like, holy crap, this is a big deal,” Miler said. "When I got up there, it was a whole new world. There were strict guidelines and I was in the presence of the heroes that I grew up with. Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, that was it. I wanted to do this. I've strived to do that ever since."
One of the hurdles Miller encountered on his journey was the extensive traveling he had to endure due to the film sets oftentimes being located so distantly. There were occasions that he would have to travel to the location first and then wait at a hotel for his assignment. To mitigate this expenditure he began working in Bridgeport, W.Va., with JC Films productions. Their talent included the likes of Dean Cain and Kevin Sorbo, both legends of television.
"I don't mind traveling two and a half hours for a speaking role, which I've gotten several times,” Miller said.
JC Films is a Christian faith-based production company that inspired many of Miller's further endeavors.
"We wanted to take what we learned there and bring it home,” he said. "Richie has a production company named Mountain Man Productions and I do more of the cinematography with my company, Black Sledge Productions.
"We wanted to start it locally, give us a foundation to build upon and then spread it,” Miller said.
His idea was to give the local community opportunities to explore the world of filmmaking in much the same way he had such an opportunity with JC Films. Along with acting, he also has directing and cinematography credits on his IMDB page.
"We're actually filming a movie this month that Richie wrote titled 'Legends Mountain.' He's directing and I'm assistant director and cinematographer.”
Miller hopes for a release in a couple of months and wants the local community to know that entry into filmmaking is easier now than it ever has been before.