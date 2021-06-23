Active SWV is hosting its a Summer Camp for Fayette County youth who were in third through eighth grades this past school year.
Youth can register for one of two sessions taking place at the Fayette County Park — either July 12-16 or July 19-23. Campers will learn teamwork and outdoor skills alongside academic pursuits like journaling and mathematics.
Activities include team-building, games, stand-up paddle boarding, biking, Leave No Trace training, and more.
The goal of Active SWV’s Summer Camp is to teach kids that learning academics can be dynamic and fun. Through doing different activities, kids will gain confidence and skills by being exposed to new opportunities and fun ways of learning.
Camp will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation will be provided to and from camp for participants.