Active Southern West Virginia is offering the Arthritis Foundation's Walk With Ease, a free, six-week walking program enhanced with healthy living lesson plans to help people increase balance, reduce pain, improve mental health and increase flexibility and overall physical health.
The class will be led by Community Captain Bridgit Arnold and Volunteer Director Erin Reid.
“What inspired me to want to lead the Walk With Ease class is to be able to help those with barriers and help to reduce pain associated with arthritis or other related conditions that cause stiffness in the joints,” Arnold said. "I hope participants will gain from the lessons the confidence to become more physically active in their everyday life.”
Although walking is the central activity of the program, Walk With Ease is a multi-component program that also includes health education, stretching and strengthening exercises, and motivational strategies.
Walk With Ease is proven to reduce the pain and discomfort of arthritis; increase balance, strength, and walking pace; build confidence in your ability to be physically active; and improve overall health.
Registration, which is now open, is required so participant books, equipment and gifts can be prepared. All lesson plans will be delivered online in a secure class setting.
The first day of class is Jan. 4.
Participants will be asked to walk three times a week and document walking times. Participants will also be asked to complete a pre-survey and a post-survey to measure progress.