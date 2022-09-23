Active Southern West Virginia is hosting the sixth annual Bridge Day 5K run across the New River Gorge Bridge to kick off Bridge Day festivities on Oct. 15.
The New River Gorge Bridge, arching 876 feet above the river, is only open this one day a year to pedestrian traffic. Currently, 348 racers are registered with a 500-person cap.
Proceeds from the race fund the free after-school Kids Run Club program across the state. Over 30 elementary schools have facilitated free clubs since this race began in 2016.
Registration for the Bridge Day 5k RUN is available at https://activeswv.org/bridge-day-5k-run/.
The WVU Tech softball team will be stationed along the course this year to marshal the runners around every turn.
Economically, Active SWV race events in 2022 generate $190 per racer in economic outputs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.