Raleigh County Community Action Association has received funding through Highmark West Virginia’s Charitable Fund to provide preventative dental services and basic screening for those experiencing homelessness.
“Highmark is pleased to award grant funding to Raleigh County Community Action Association to help provide services to dental care to those who otherwise may not have access to these critical services,” said Jim Fawcett, president of Highmark West Virginia.
Services provided in this program include cleanings and diagnostics, fillings, and more extensive assistance in extreme situations. RCCAA will partner with local dental provider Aspen Dental for clients served by RCCAA’s Housing Department or residing at the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center.