Charleston – While they say the bill now has "some" civil liberties protections, the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia remains concerned about a bill that would authorize the actions of the West Virginia Intelligence/Fusion Center in state law.
House Bill 4176, sponsored by Del. Rodney Miller, D-Boone, is up for a vote in the House of Delegates Wednesday. If it passes there, it would still need to pass the state Senate to become law.
Earlier this month, an attorney for the House of Delegates Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and Homeland Security told the committee that the center, which shares information among law-enforcement agencies, other governmental agencies, and private organizations in an effort to prevent, prepare and respond to criminal activity, hazardous situations, poised threats and terrorist-related activity, had been operating through executive orders by governors, and without legislative oversight, since 2008.
The committee then passed House Bill 4176 to give themselves statutory oversight over the center.
They had also revised the bill into what's called a committee substitute. An attorney for the committee said, among other changes, lawyers for the committee and committee leadership had added additional express safeguards for the protection of civil liberties throughout the bill, provided whistle-blower protection, and established a select legislative oversight committee for the center with auditing authority.
Eli Baumwell, policy director for the ACLU of WV, worries, though, the safeguards don't go far enough.
Baumwell said he's been asking lawmakers to consider studying the issue for a year, and said that representatives of the national ACLU have offered to come meet with lawmakers to work on a "more thoughtful piece of legislation" for next year's legislative session.
"There's a lot of clean-up that probably has to be done one way or the other, or they're going to have something that just has massive amounts of power, and although some oversight, still very little oversight," he said. "They're going to get a committee of legislators, and this is a part-time Legislature. I'm sure you and I both could both list the graveyard of commissions that get set up that stop meeting pretty quickly on."
He also questioned whether lawmakers would have the expertise to adequately question the Fusion Center.
"There is some whistle-blower protection, but it's exempt from FOIA," he said. "You can't subpoena people on civil matters on this. Even the legislators... they're bound by all the secrecy. It operates in a black box."
"If the people can't know what the government's doing, we've failed," he added.
During debate Tuesday, during second reading of the bill in the House, Del. Barbara Fleischauer, D- Monongalia, asked Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh and a proponent of the bill, if the ACLU had been involved.
"I never worked with anybody from the ACLU on any part of this bill," he said, laughing.
She responded that the ACLU works to protect constitutional rights.
Several delegates attempted to amend the bill so that the center's codification would sunset on June 30, 2025. The amendment failed on a voice vote.
Steele spoke against the amendment.
"This bill does not create a Fusion Center," he said, adding that the bill instead "regulates the Fusion Center."
Baumwell, though, argued that the Fusion Center could be eliminated "at the stroke of the governor's pen."
According to an executive order that Gov. Jim Justice signed in 2018, keeping the center in operation, it is a “criminal justice entity” that is the “primary clearing house for the State of West Virginia for the collection of, the analysis of, and the proper distribution of information and actionable intelligence for the State.”
The executive order also states that such centers began operating after 9/11, and that the center “shall establish partnerships between law enforcement agencies, state agencies, private sector partners, critical infrastructure leaders, and the citizens of West Virginia as well as other States and their citizens in an effort to collect, analyze, vet, and properly disseminate actionable intelligence needed in order to develop and maintain a safe hospitable environment to live in, travel in, and in which to create business.”
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones