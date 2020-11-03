Crews in Raleigh County are still working to clean up from an accident that occurred late Monday night that resulted in downed power lines and a road closure.
The accident was called in at 11:53 p.m. Monday after a person driving a Toyota truck hit a power line in the 600 block of North Sand Branch Road in the Bradley area, said a supervisor with the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center.
Soon afterward, a tractor-trailer came driving by on the same road, attempted to stop to avoid the crashed vehicle and ended up in the roadway on its side.
Only one injury was reported from a person in the tractor-trailer.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.
The dispatcher said that area of North Sand Branch Road is still down to one lane as crews work to repair the power lines that were damaged in the accident.
l l l
In other news, authorities also responded to a three-vehicle accident at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Ritter Drive in Daniels.
Only one injury was reported.
Beaver Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and Jan-Care Ambulance responded to the scene.