West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair will be joined by State Board of Education President Miller Hall, State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch and West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education Sarah Tucker to announce the West Virginia Academic Showdown, a new academic competition between high schools in the Mountain State. Starting January 15, 2022, high school teams will meet in regional “showdowns” to test their knowledge on a variety of topics.
Based on the popular History Bowl format, West Virginia’s Academic Showdown will make regional stops at universities around the state that will host events with a finale scheduled for March 25, 2022.
Described as the championship of state academics, the project has been championed by President Blair to give much needed focus to students pursuing academic excellence in a competitive environment, and to celebrate them with the same spirit as those who excel in athletics.