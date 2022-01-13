The Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Open Enrollment deadline is fast approaching – West Virginians have until Saturday, Jan. 15 to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace.
If someone misses the Open Enrollment period, they may not be able to get coverage again until 2023. West Virginia Navigator encourages residents to enroll as soon as possible to take advantage of Marketplace coverage that, in most cases, is priced lower than it has been in several years.
The Marketplace is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance. Enrollment is already up nationally at an all-time high with 13.8 million people. Changes from the American Rescue Plan are making it much easier for West Virginians to get affordable coverage. In fact, the number of consumers getting coverage for $10 or less per month after tax credits has nearly doubled. Even most high-income earners will now be able to qualify for the lower-cost plans.
WV Navigator is encouraging anyone eligible to check into the marketplace – even if they have checked in on it before.
WV Navigator is a federally funded, non-profit organization that helps families and other underserved communities gain access to health coverage options through the Marketplace, Medicaid, or CHIP.
They can assist with enrollment applications and help consumers receive financial assistance through HealthCare.gov. WV Navigator can assist people over the phone or in their offices in Charleston, Martinsburg, Fairmont, and Huntington. In addition, enrollment events will be held in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, and Charleston leading up to the Saturday deadline.
Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups. All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings. Testing and treatment of Covid-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.
Residents can reach WV Navigator by calling 304-356-5834 or by going to the website at www.acanavigator.com.