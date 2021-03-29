MOUNT HOPE – The Music Department of Appalachian Bible College is presenting “Where You Belong: Songs of Our Wild & Wonderful Home,” an extravaganza of West Virginia-themed music celebrating the awe-inspiring beauty, abundant natural resources, and spiritual heritage of the Mountain State.
The festival will feature music performed by the College’s English handbell choir, Chorale, string orchestra, as well as other vocal ensembles. Sit back and enjoy live performances of Appalachian favorites “Poor Wayfarin’ Stranger,” “On Jordan’s Stormy Banks,” and “I’ll Fly Away.” Selections will also include these perennial favorites: John Denver’s “Country Roads, Take Me Home,” Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons” and Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times Come Again No More.” The concert will also feature handmade decorations inspired by artisans from the Appalachian region.
The public is invited to the Spring Music Festival in Anderson Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2, and Saturday, April 3. Attendees will be asked to wear face coverings and follow instructions for distanced seating. Both evenings will also be streamed at abc.edu/live.