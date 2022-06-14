AARP West Virginia on Tuesday joined other organizations in urging members of the West Virginia Legislature to consider a one-time supplement to provide needed financial relief for state retirees.
The groups, including the West Virginia Association of Retired School Employees, are urging legislators to consider tapping the state’s $1.3 billion surplus to provide a one-time supplement for certain state retirees living on fixed incomes who are struggling with inflation and rising household and utility costs.
“A modest, one-time, $1,500 supplemental payment from our state’s unprecedented surplus would provide meaningful relief to many of our retirees and their families who are living on fixed incomes, especially as they continue to recover from the health and financial impacts of the pandemic,” Jane Marks, AARP West Virginia state president, told members of the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Pensions and Retirement during a Tuesday hearing at the State Capitol.
In 2018, the 50-plus population in the state accounted for 41 percent of West Virginia’s population, the AARP said in a press release, yet contributed 44 percent – or $37 billion – of the state’s total gross domestic product, supporting 426,000 jobs and generating $22 billion in wages and salaries.
Danny Gray, a retired 31-year Greenbrier County educator, told legislators that he has seen the buying power of his pension shrink in the 21 years since he left the workforce. “In all of those years since I retired, I’ve never gotten a cost-of-living adjustment or any kind of increase, so the household budget becomes a little more strained with each passing year.”