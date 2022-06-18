Friday’s national average retail price for a gallon of self-service regular grade gasoline was at $5, according to AAA, as demand softened.
The pump price was steady overnight but up 2 cents over the previous seven days, 48 cents in the past month, and $1.93 higher than one year ago.
In West Virginia, the price was steady overnight, now at $4.92. That's 4 cents higher than where it was one week ago, following a 28-cent climb the week before. Today's average is 58 cents more than a month ago and $1.93 more than a year ago.
The average gas price in Charleston was steady from Thursday, now $4.98, among some of the highest price averages in the state.
Charleston's current gas price average is up 4 cents on the week.
Beckley's average gas price fell 1 cent overnight and was at $4.90 on Friday. That's 9 cents higher than a week ago.
In surrounding states, the average price for a gallon of regular grade unleaded Friday in Ohio was at $5.01, Kentucky $4.75, Virginia $4.84, Maryland $4.99 and Pennsylvania $5.04.
Across the nation, the high spot continues to be California, now averaging $6.42 a gallon.
The low spots are in Georgia, averaging $4.49, followed by Mississippi at $4.51.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels to 217.5 million barrels last week.
Meanwhile, gasoline demand declined slightly from 9.2 million barrels a day to 9.09 million barrels a day.
The slight drop in gas demand has helped to limit pump price increases. However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated.