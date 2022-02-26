Merideth Young isn’t much on self-promotion.
“I’m just not good at it,” she said. “I’d rather let it happen organically.”
Young realizes her approach is contrary to most other business models, but she’s OK with that. She said there’s something special about watching customers stumble upon Young at Art, the Lewisburg art emporium she opened in September 2020.
“It’s kind of like a little gem in the sea of everything else,” she said of her shop.
The Monroe County artist had long been familiar with the East Washington Street space when she decided to make it her own.
It’s the spot where she and other local artisans had joined forces to establish the West Virginia Fine Artisans Gallery four years earlier.
The gallery closed in early 2020, however, as a number of its members, including Young, had pulled out due to time constraints or personal reasons.
That’s when Young, a painter who primarily focuses on creating wall art and jewelry, decided to take a chance.
“I was working from home and my art just kind of took over everything,” she said. “I needed a bigger space.”
It wasn’t just a bigger workspace Young was after though. She said she had long dreamed of opening her business — a space a bit more inclusive than a typical gallery.
Young is careful with describing her venture.
“A lot of times when you hear the word ‘gallery,’ it’s a red flag that it’s going to be expensive,” she said. “I wanted to break that cycle.”
So she has filled the space with items for every age and every budget.
One-of-a-kind oil and acrylic paintings decorate the walls at Young at Art.
Young’s own work as well as jewelry, pottery, needlepoint, mixed media and other creations from her fellow West Virginia artisans are scattered throughout.
Young has also curated work from a variety of out-of-state artists she has met while traveling with her own art, as well as an eclectic mix of fair-trade items from places as far away as Asia.
“I want people to know that fair trade does exist and there are people in Vietnam and other places who are making these pieces,” she said.
Yet though she thinks it’s important to showcase the work of her fellow artisans, many of whom have no other outlet for their creations, Young said she knows those items might not always appeal to the youngest of customers.
In creating Young at Art’s children’s section, Young pulled from her own early childhood shopping experiences at her favorite store in Salem, N.H.
“My mom gave me $5 and told me to get anything I wanted,” she explained. “They had all these bins in there, and all these years later I can remember sifting through them.”
Though often accompanied by adults who browse a different section of the shop, 40 percent of her business comes from little hands sifting through bins of pens, buttons and rings just as she once did, Young said.
“One little girl comes in, she’s tiny and she always has a purse,” Young said, smiling.
“She has money and she picks up her little $1 notebooks and little pens and comes up to the counter and pays for it.”
And while the children might enter the store for different reasons, Young said they often look with wonder at the bigger picture.
“They’re coming in for those little things, but they’re being exposed to much more,” she said. “And if they have questions, I can explain it and help open their eyes to fine art.”
She said she and the other local artisans who work in the shop are always available to answer questions and assist visitors of all ages.
But her philosophy on customer service is much like her thoughts on promotion.
“I really want customers to have their own safe space,” she said. “I like to be left alone when I shop so I leave them (customers) alone. I don’t want to bombard them like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to look at this!’ I greet everyone who comes in and then I let them look.”
● ● ●
Though Young said it was a bit daunting to open a new business during the early days of a pandemic, she says it’s been successful so far.
“People are coming in,” she said. “It’s been a steady stream.”
She said she hopes that continues as she thinks it’s important for customers to have shopping opportunities beyond the internet.
“I’m old school,” she said. “I want to see things (in person), to hear it and touch it.
“I want to provide that space for people.”
And though she might not have taken the traditional route for a “gallery,” she said she’s pleased with what she’s created.
“There’s a hodgepodge of things you use, things you admire and things you get for gifts,” she said. “It’s an all-around one-stop shop with everything from a buck to $10,000.”
It’s that variety — though not advertised — that Young said draws people in.
“I just really like it when people pop in and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, I didn’t know this was here,’” she said. “Even if they don’t buy anything, they remember it and they come back.”
● ● ●
Young at Art, located at 1042 E. Washington St. in Lewisburg, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
