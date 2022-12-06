A federal agency is investigating how West Virginia treats its intellectually disabled population, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Resources says the agency is cooperating, and lawmakers on Monday heard concerns about the state’s institutionalization practices.
West Virginia’s DHHR secretary this week confirmed the agency is cooperating with a federal investigation of discrimination allegations at state-run facilities for disabled people.
“We don’t want anyone discriminated against, and we will not tolerate that,” DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said during a briefing about a variety of state topics.
Lawmakers heard about conditions at state-run facilities during an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Health, with the main presenter describing “a vicious cycle of institutionalization.”
“I know the temperature’s high with DHHR, and I want to make it clear right now we’re not here as an adversary of DHHR,” said Mike Folio, legal director of Disability Rights West Virginia. “We’re here as an ally of disabled people who have no voice, whose voice has been silenced, who are locked up in institutions.”
He went on to describe unnecessary institutionalization, abuse, fear of retaliation among those who speak out, lack of transparency and enormous costs at state-run facilities. There was so much of concern that Health Committee Chairman Matthew Rohrbach said lawmakers would likely need to revisit the issue.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/12/06/as-feds-investigate-state-run-facilities-advocate-tells-lawmakers-of-vicious-cycle-of-institutionalization/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.