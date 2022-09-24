Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) personnel were no strangers to the coronavirus pandemic that began in spring 2020.
Covid-19 presented them with the same challenges faced by other health care providers, and they too had to develop new care strategies to ensure that veteran health remained their top priority.
Recently, Beckley VAMC Medical Director Desmond McMullan took the time to answer questions from The Register-Herald on how the pandemic affected veterans as well as health care staff. He also discussed the new normal for VA health care and what can be expected moving forward.
Q: What was the biggest challenge faced by those at the Beckley VA Medical Center during the height of the pandemic?
A: The most significant challenge facing Beckley VAMC came during the early stages of the pandemic when we received guidance to reduce face-to-face patient care in an ever-changing patient care environment.
Beckley VA Medical Center steadfastly supported Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) guidelines. The CDC requirements changed as global and national scientists uncovered facts concerning this deadly virus. Beckley VAMC followed both the strict protective policies and guidance provided by the Veterans Administration as well as the CDC.
Beckley VAMC established a centralized operations center (Incident Command Center) to serve as a central hub for distribution and communication of policies, procedures, and other critical information aimed at providing maximum protection to both veterans and staff. Beckley VAMC exercised increased access to care through a combination of efforts to include telehealth capabilities, home-based primary care opportunities, and extending services in remote sites through a mobile medical unit team.
Q: What policies/procedures have become the new normal for the medical center?
A: The policies that have become the new normal for the medical center include screening veterans, accompanying companions, and visitors for visits in Beckley VAMC. During the early phases of the pandemic, Beckley VAMC restricted the number of visitors in the facility to provide a very high level of protection to both veterans during their visits as well as the staff caring for veterans.
We structured an extension of the building to facilitate a comfortable and modern extension of the hospital, adjacent to the facility, for those family members who accompanied veterans for their appointments. While this effort was designed for safety reasons, Beckley VAMC provided direct communications for loved ones while the veteran was receiving medical attention. Patient safety was the major concern while ensuring both veterans and their loved ones remained as comfortable as possible. The ability to provide visitation capabilities with veterans had the need arisen was part of Beckley VAMC’s focus on continued safety for everyone.
In addition, there was development of a very successful curbside pharmacy in which veterans, who opted not to receive their prescriptions via mail, had their medication delivered without having to enter the facility. The Emergency Department (ED) team of providers and nursing staff visited veterans as they waited in their vehicles for special post-visit instructions.
Beckley VAMC also developed multiple Covid-19 immunization clinics for veterans, their spouses, and the Beckley VAMC staff. All vaccinations were dispensed following strict CDC guidelines. The facility continues to support Covid-19 immunization plans and provides vaccinations and boosters to veterans and staff.
Q: Are you using telehealth services? If so, how are these services being utilized?
A: Many of our services including primary care, mental health, Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC), and some of our specialty care clinics are using telehealth services.
It has been very effective for veterans who have good access to telephone service and are physically able to communicate by telephone, but there are many veterans who do not have reliable phone or internet service in rural areas; they are taken care of by our dedicated staff.
Most of the Beckley VAMC providers are comfortable using telehealth, and continued growth with the HBPC program in response to veterans’ needs is happening. A lot of the administrative staff ensured veterans have reports of lab results or set appointments, for example, when requested by the providers.
Mental health providers have utilized telehealth to continue communication with high-risk veterans and often check in with them weekly to learn if there are needs that can be met without veterans having to travel to Beckley VAMC. Veterans can contact the Beckley VAMC through My HealtheVet and other veteran-centric communication means.
Q: Is the mobile clinic still active? If so, how is it being used today?
A: The mobile clinic has served several different purposes: It has been used for testing veterans and staff for Covid-19 as well as laboratory blood collection for veterans; there are plans to use the mobile clinic in Nicholas County for outreach; it has been deployed for Emergency Management; and it augments operational capacity.
Q: Did the medical center experience a decline in patients during the height of Covid?
A: The Beckley VAMC shifted care models during the height of Covid, and over time the shift has allowed for an increase in our services.
Some veterans chose not to travel to Beckley VAMC for services even though the facility was available to support them as needed. There was expansion within the Care in the Community and offering of alternatives for veterans’ medical needs.
Q: How is the financial health of the medical center? Were there any cutbacks due to Covid?
A: The financial health of the Beckley VAMC remains stable. There were no cutbacks in staff. Congress and the VHA have provided more than adequate funding to help with the mission of serving the veterans. There has been normal staff turnover, and leadership is responding to the rapid and changing health care environment.
Q: Have you experienced a shortage of health care professionals like so many other health care facilities? If you have, what is being done to ensure that this doesn’t affect quality of care?
A: Beckley VAMC has not experienced unusual turnover, and ancillary personnel are therefore able to offer the same quality of care we are known for and respected for by the veteran community. Implementation of case managers in Care in the Community has increased the efficiency of getting reports from community providers. There are two satellite Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), one in Princeton and the other near Lewisburg. The CBOCs remained open during the pandemic and remained staffed. They are a welcome addition to what Beckley VAMC can offer, and we are grateful to the staff who have remained dedicated there as well as at Beckley VAMC.
Q: How has the implementation of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Helpline assisted patients who need mental health care?
A: The Veterans Crisis Line’s new number – 988 then Press 1 – helps make it easier to remember and share the number to access help in times of need. The 988 expansion directly addressed the need for ease of access and clarity in times of crisis, both for veterans and non-veterans alike.
To reach the Veterans Crisis Line, veterans need to press 1 after dialing 988. Veterans and service members who Press 1 are routed to the same trained Veterans Crisis Line responders, 24/7. The Veterans Crisis Line number remains operational for anyone utilizing the 10-digit number option.
Q: What has changed the most in health care from pre-pandemic until today?
A: Veterans seem to be expressing their deep gratitude to the Beckley VAMC more vocally since the pandemic, as shown in the Center for Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-Star rating and other polls veterans complete.
Beckley VAMC receives compliments daily from veterans, and there are fewer complaints from veterans. The veterans the Beckley VAMC serves are our most valuable resource, and the facility Beckley VAMC is very grateful they choose us!
Q: What does the future of VA health care look like?
A: In the future, VA health care will focus more on helping veterans meet their own identified health needs, with greater emphasis on the shared responsibility between veterans and the VA taking responsibility for their health outcomes. There has been a greater emphasis on telehealth and virtual care. The Whole Health program has been expanded to the CBOCs, and chiropractic care is now being provided there.
Current research focuses on the impact of various conditions veterans have experienced during their military careers, and how to help them cope with issues that were not identified previously.
There are more conditions being recognized as compensable now, and veterans are urged to apply for the benefits they earned and deserve. Examples of recent additions to conditions that are the basis for VA compensation include burn pit injuries and Camp Lejeune water problems. There are genomic studies being done at various VA facilities that are looking at long-term effects of numerous military experiences on veterans.
It is hoped that we will one day understand much more than we do now about neurological problems as well as physiological problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.