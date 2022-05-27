A Place - Sweet Springs farmland

Kandace Sizemore for The Register-HeraldHaving grown up in Gap Mills in Monroe County, not far from where this photo was taken, amateur photographer Kandace Sizemore says she was enjoying lunch at a picnic table alongside a white country church at this spot in June of last year. Sizemore said her focus was to capture how peaceful and therapeutic the simple things in life can be, especially here smack dab in the middle of some farmland in the Sweet Springs Valley. Sizemore, who now lives in Shady Spring, said, “This gorgeous scenery makes it hard to resist taking a photo! Very peaceful.”

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here and in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video