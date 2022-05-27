A Place - Sweet Springs farmland

Kandace Sizemore for The Register-HeraldHaving grown up in Gap Mills in Monroe County, not far from where this photo was taken, amateur photographer Kandace Sizemore says she was enjoying lunch at a picnic table alongside a white country church at this spot in June of last year. Sizemore said her focus was to capture how peaceful and therapeutic the simple things in life can be, especially here smack dab in the middle of some farmland in the Sweet Springs Valley. Sizemore, who now lives in Shady Spring, said, “This gorgeous scenery makes it hard to resist taking a photo! Very peaceful.”