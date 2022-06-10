A Place - McKeever Road

Mist burns off as the sun rises on McKeever Road in Frankford in May. Photographer Jenny Harnish noted, “This photograph was taken shortly after sunrise at 7 a.m. on a quiet one-lane road near Frankford in Greenbrier County. The goal was to get up before sunrise to capture images of country roads in the early morning light. While composing this image, I tried to include elements that would add visual interest – a wooden post fence and a silo shrouded in mist.”

Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald