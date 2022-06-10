A Place - McKeever Road

Mist burns off as the sun rises on McKeever Road in Frankford in May. Photographer Jenny Harnish noted, “This photograph was taken shortly after sunrise at 7 a.m. on a quiet one-lane road near Frankford in Greenbrier County. The goal was to get up before sunrise to capture images of country roads in the early morning light. While composing this image, I tried to include elements that would add visual interest – a wooden post fence and a silo shrouded in mist.”

Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

