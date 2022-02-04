A place - Little Beaver Lake

Locals try their luck at ice fishing at Little Beaver Lake at Little Beaver State Park earlier this week. The lake, 18 acres in size, permits anglers a fishing hole year-round. The lake is populated by bass, channel catfish, crappie, carp, bluegill and trout. Before you head out, make sure you purchase a current West Virginia fishing license – and that you dress appropriately for the weather.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald