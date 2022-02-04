A place - Little Beaver Lake

Locals try their luck at ice fishing at Little Beaver Lake at Little Beaver State Park earlier this week. The lake, 18 acres in size, permits anglers a fishing hole year-round. The lake is populated by bass, channel catfish, crappie, carp, bluegill and trout. Before you head out, make sure you purchase a current West Virginia fishing license – and that you dress appropriately for the weather.Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

