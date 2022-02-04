Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published here in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
A place - Little Beaver Lake
