A place - Cook's Old Mill

Jeffrey Almond for The Register-HeraldCook’s Old Mill is a mid-1800s gristmill on Route 122 about a quarter mile west of Greenville in Monroe County. A privately owned park-like venue that has proven popular for tourists and history buffs alike as well as Cook descendants and mill enthusiasts, the mill is an anchor point on the Farm Heritage Road, one of the county’s Scenic Byways. The National Registry of Historic Places says the mill was built in 1857 on the original foundation and site of an earlier mill constructed in approximately 1796.