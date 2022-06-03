A place - Cook's Old Mill

Jeffrey Almond for The Register-HeraldCook’s Old Mill is a mid-1800s gristmill on Route 122 about a quarter mile west of Greenville in Monroe County. A privately owned park-like venue that has proven popular for tourists and history buffs alike as well as Cook descendants and mill enthusiasts, the mill is an anchor point on the Farm Heritage Road, one of the county’s Scenic Byways. The National Registry of Historic Places says the mill was built in 1857 on the original foundation and site of an earlier mill constructed in approximately 1796.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months, now, in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

