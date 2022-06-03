Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first several months, now, in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.
editor's pick
A place - Cook's Old Mill
- The Register-Herald
-
-
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Melanie Fay Lester Parker, 55, of Mallory, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at home. Funeral service 11am Sunday, June 5th, at Christian Freewill Baptist Church, Christian. Burial in Skyline Cemetery, Justice. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.
Addie Faye Dixon Morgan, 78, of Oceana, passed on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at home. Funeral service noon Monday, June 6th, at Oceana Freewill Baptist Church, Oceana. Burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home.