a place - changing colors on Blue Jay 6 Road

Steve Wyatt of Cool Ridge pauses in his day to breathe in the beauty of a fall landscape on Blue Jay 6 Road in Cool Ridge. Fall color continues to spread into additional regions of the Mountain State and is reaching its peak in the state’s highest elevations. The West Virginia Department of Tourism released its second fall foliage update of 2022 this week, and although the changing colors are slightly behind the timeline initially projected, autumn has officially made its way into the rolling hills of the state.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald