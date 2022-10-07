a place - changing colors on Blue Jay 6 Road

Steve Wyatt of Cool Ridge pauses in his day to breathe in the beauty of a fall landscape on Blue Jay 6 Road in Cool Ridge. Fall color continues to spread into additional regions of the Mountain State and is reaching its peak in the state’s highest elevations. The West Virginia Department of Tourism released its second fall foliage update of 2022 this week, and although the changing colors are slightly behind the timeline initially projected, autumn has officially made its way into the rolling hills of the state.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the beauty that is all around us here in southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers. Thanks to all who have sent submissions. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

