A place - a barn near Pickaway

Kandace Sizemore for The Register-HeraldThis photo was taken at 1 p.m. Aug. 5, 2022, capturing a quite late summer afternoon in the country. Photographer Kandace Sizemore said she was blessed to have the opportunity to capture this serenity in Pickaway, in Monroe County.

Editor’s note: Welcome to a photo column called “A Place” with the aim of capturing and publishing pictures that speak to the pastoral and rural beauty of southern West Virginia. We are accepting contributions from our readers, the best of which will be published in the printed pages of The Register-Herald. Thanks to all who have sent submissions in the first few months in the life of this standing feature. To keep this rolling, send your pictures to dcain@register-herald.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video