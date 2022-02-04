Author Belinda Anderson is offering a new writing workshop at New River Community and Technical College, “More March Madness: Chasing Characters.” The three-week conference call workshop starts March 2.
Whether writing fiction or nonfiction, character portrayal is crucial to success. And that is the focus of Anderson’s newest workshop.
Anderson introduced the concept last year as “March Madness: Down the Rabbit Hole in Pursuit of Elusive Characters.”
“There is always more to explore in terms of character development, character in motion and character in setting,” Anderson said.
For those who attended the first March Madness class, the workshop is designed with new material that also provides a comprehensive approach for new students.
“More March Madness: Chasing Characters” meets at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through an audio-only conference call. The three-week class can be accessed either through an internet conference call connection or by landline telephone – high-speed internet is not required. The hour-long conference calls will include lecture, with time for questions and participant sharing, and group e-mail follow-up. The workshop is open both to new and experienced writers of both fiction and nonfiction.
Anderson, who has a reporting background and writes nonfiction as well, also is dedicated to helping writers who want to write about the lives of others.
“It’s important to convey those people as fully dimensional, just as you need to help readers picture a fictional character,” she said.
Tuition for the class is $75. The registration deadline is Feb. 16. Participants will be emailed the conference call number and access codes after registering for the class.
Visit www.newriver.edu/community for information on upcoming classes or register for the course or contact Gloria Kincaid (304-793-6101, gkincaid@newriver.edu).