"The people who live in darkness have seen a great light, and for those living in the land of the shadow of death, a light has dawned." Isaiah 9:2
Raleigh County Emergency Housing Assistant Director Lisa Tyler knows about hope and how hard it is to keep it alive in the darkness.
In 2002, her estranged husband broke into a women's shelter and attacked her, in a case that became very publicized. In 2007, she earned the Geneva Foster Award from Operation Outreach for raising awareness for crime victims.
But the rest of Tyler's story — what happened in private, and in the darkest and most painful hours of her life — is a story that she is telling this Christmas to help others.
"They said there was no hope for me," Tyler said. "There is hope.
"Even in our struggles, He brings us through the storm."
Just as God came to people in the flesh in the Middle East more than 2,000 years ago, according to the Gospels, He loves and cares for each person today — no matter how badly they're struggling or how big their mistakes feel to them.
That is the message Tyler wants the public to understand about her story and their own.
"At Christmas, when people struggle," said Tyler, who turns 54 on Sunday, "the season is hard.
"This season, everybody's world was rocked, so there's been some change.
"In this season, it may seem like darkness, and it may look like darkness, but the Bible tells us that darkness and light are all the same to Him."
A difficult marriage
On Valentine's Day 2002, Tyler was Lisa Legg. She was 35. She had a 4-year-old son and a 9-week-old daughter, and she was leaving a dangerous marriage.
The man she had married, Robert Kenneth Legg, had held her at gunpoint when she was pregnant in October 2001. He had smashed a television.
In an effort to be safe in her home, she had tried being "submissive" to Legg. It didn't work. She had tried talking. That had not worked, either.
So on Feb. 15, 2002, she filed for a domestic violence petition (DVP) at Raleigh Magistrate Court and went to stay at the Women's Resource Shelter in Lester.
In a series of events that was extraordinary for the secure shelter, Legg hunted her down, followed a tenant through an electronic gate on the cold, rainy evening around 6:30 p.m. and entered the facility. He beat Tyler with a pipe-like object and injured others less severely. Later, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick sentenced Legg to serve one to 15 years in prison for nighttime burglary, two to 10 years for malicious wounding, and a year at Southern Regional Jail for domestic battery.
During the attack, Tyler said, her mind was on her children. Legg testified at her trial that Legg had used her son to taunt her during the attack. Glass had fallen into the baby's crib. Tyler was fearful for the emotional impact to her son, since he was old enough to be traumatized by the violent event.
"As I recall that, I can recall listening," she said of her children. "Because a mother's heart will listen."
Tyler was disabled for six years after the attack.
Difficult responses
She was angry.
She also encountered a number of naysayers.
A year after the attack, Tyler said, a psychiatric nurse delivered a statement that would cause more pain for her.
"She said to me, 'You won't live long... People like you take their own lives,'" Tyler recalled. "I struggled with that statement."
As she was caring for her two children, a developmental specialist told Tyler she "shouldn't expect much" from her son, who suffered emotionally after the beating.
"My son was so traumatized that he would not budge from my side, for years," she reported.
As she started to recover from the physical disabilities the beating had caused, Tyler became a training speaker for the state, particularly in the area of domestic violence.
In 2007, she received the Geneva Foster Award for her work.
To the public, Tyler had gone from a victim to a survivor.
But Tyler said she had feelings of deep anger because of the attack and the way it had seemed to diminish her life and the lives of her children. Some of her anger was directed at God, because it felt like she was being punished for something that she could not understand.
Faith and healing
"My goal, at that time, was to help other people," said Tyler. "But I also knew that the one person who wasn't healing was me.
"I had come to a place that I was not healing, and that was probably about 10 years ago," she said. "In order to know that God can help you, you have to come to the end of yourself. It's hard to come to the end of yourself.
"And there came a time where I just kind of came to the end."
While working in a prison ministry, Tyler met the late Heart of God Minister Drema Robertson, who became a spiritual mentor.
"Drema was so instrumental in teaching me the ways of God," she said. "But she was also very firm with me.
"And because of that, I learned to trust. I don't trust everybody. But there are certain people I learned to trust."
Her healing came from her own decision to obey God.
In the Bible that Tyler read and believed, Christ told His followers to forgive those who have hurt them. Although she could not feel it with her emotions, Tyler said she in faith made a conscious decision to forgive her ex-husband. Sometimes, she made the decision multiple times in a day.
Gradually, her emotions started to follow her faith. One day, she said, she realized she was free from the anger that had been making her miserable.
"It took about 10 years, before I could actually forgive what happened," she said. "And it's a hard thing, in our flesh, to forgive.
"But when I had to say, 'Lord, help me to forgive this, because I can't,' I started healing. I was not angry anymore or bitter anymore.
"You know you've healed from something when you think about it and it doesn't make you angry."
Tyler now serves as assistant director of the housing center, a position she never thought she would have when she was disabled.
Her daughter — who had been 9 weeks old at the time of the attack —did so well in high school that she had credit hours to enter college as a sophomore.
Her son, who had witnessed the attack, is now the manager of a local restaurant.
Years later, while doing prison ministry, Tyler learned one evening that her son had not been alone during the attack.
She was sharing the story at the prison when a young prisoner raised her hand.
"Did you have a little boy and a new baby?" she asked.
"I did," Tyler replied. "How did you know about this?"
"I hid with your little boy," said the young woman.
As a child, the prisoner had been staying at the shelter with her mother on that night. When Legg came into the facility, the prisoner had hidden under the bed with Tyler's son.
"I still have nightmares about it, to this day," the prisoner told Tyler. "Everybody wondered what happened to you."
•••
Tyler has spent the past 18 years learning about hope and the role it plays in life. She wants to encourage people this Christmas that, no matter what their problem, God cares.
"Every day that you have breath, you have hope," she said. "When God began to turn my life around, He helped me to understand why some things happen and that, when we go through dark places, He also walks with us in dark places.
"He does not leave us. He does not abandon us, and He does not forget us.
"Knowing that, and not understanding sometimes why things happen, and then, the season that people are going through this year has been extremely difficult.
"We've all found ourselves, at times, in dark places, and I would just like people to know that God walks with us through dark places.
"At the end of the day, when it seems like there's no hope, there is hope."
For those West Virginians struggling with addiction, Tyler said they should also keep hope about their situations.
"The Lord sets us free from a lot of things," she said. "In this addiction, rather than stay in it, you just need to keep trying.
"It's not necessarily something that will happen overnight, but, if you keep pushing, and you push through, and you make up your mind to seek out the help that you need, there are people there, willing to help.
"But don't give up hope. Some things, we just have to push through and keep pressing until we get it."