Venard T. Denny, 86, formerly of Alderson, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022, following a long and courageous battle. Born July 6, 1935, in Big Stick, WV, he was a son of the late James A. Denny and the late Elsie Gay Underwood Denny. Denny enjoyed Volksmarsching, dancing, and when his he…