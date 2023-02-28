washington, d.c. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $9.4 million to support vision research, maternal and child health services, increased allergy, immunology, and transplantation research and Head Start programs in West Virginia.
Raleigh County Community Action Association will receive $1.4 million as part of the funding that is going to seven different entities in the state.
The others are:
• $2,453,847 – Eastern Allegheny Council for Human Services.
• $1,954,327 – MountainHeart Community Services.
• $1,873,320 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services.
• $1,144,121 – West Virginia University Research Corporation
• $444,925 – West Virginia University
• $74,000 – Marshall University
