8th Annual Day of Hope to resume full service

The full-service Beckley Day of Hope is returning on Aug. 14, Pastor John Jordan of Calvary Assemblies of God said on Saturday.
Last year, Covid required volunteers to offer the 7th Annual Beckley Day of Hope — a day that the community comes together to serve families and individuals — as a drive-by event.
On Saturday, the grounds of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will once again be filled by volunteers and guests.
"We're just excited to be able to offer the full-service event again this year," said the pastor, who organizes the annual event.
Medical screenings, kids' haircuts and kids' shoes will be available free, and the popular free family portrait will also be offered, Jordan said.
All visitors get a free hot lunch and free groceries, he added.
Beckley Day of Hope aims to show the love of Jesus Christ in a tangible way and to show that "true hope is only found in Him," according to the Calvary Assembly of God website.
Jordan said the Day of Hope event will give youths an opportunity to have fun at the Kids' Zone, which will offer inflatable toys.
"We're going to have the Kids' Zone for families to be able to enjoy with their kids," Jordan said.
The 2021 Beckley Day of Hope is the eighth annual event. It first started in 2013 as a vision of Jordan, who brought Convoy of Hope to the city. Convoy of Hope is an international nonprofit relief organization that partners with communities to bring groceries and support to serve the needs and encourage communities around the world.
Day of Hope will be at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention and Visitors Center on Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m. The gates will close at 2 p.m., and volunteers will finish providing services to guests at 3 p.m., Jordan said.
Volunteers are needed for Day of Hope, Jay Quesenberry, media coordinator for the event, announced to local media. Those who wish to volunteer should contact Calvary Assembly of God at 304-252-0717.