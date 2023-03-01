A press release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office announced Wednesday that the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is appropriating $8.7 million for the state of West Virginia to provide financial assistance to low-income West Virginians whose energy costs represent a disproportionate share of their household budgets.
$8.7 million targets low-income West Virginians' energy costs
