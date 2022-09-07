The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has appropriated $792,777 for 17 projects across West Virginia.
One is Ball Family Farm in Beckley, another is Sprouting Farms in Talcott, and a third is Smiley Weatherford Farm in Mount Lookout.
The funding will support West Virginia’s farmers and crop production, expand agricultural educational opportunities, bolster veterinary services and strengthen energy efficiency efforts for agricultural producers and rural small businesses.
The awards are:
• $304,627 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture. The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) invests in state departments of agriculture to support farmers growing specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. The funding announced will strengthen West Virginia’s crop production and markets and ensure the state’s farmers can continue providing quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables.
• $216,382 – Sprouting Farms, Talcott, The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Food and Agricultural Service Learning Program Grants (FASLP) invests in local programs dedicated to increasing knowledge of agriculture, improving the nutritional health of low-income children, and fostering foster higher levels of community engagement between farms and school systems.
• $125,000 – Lewis Mobile Veterinary Services, Jane Lew. The USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) Rural Practice Enhancement (RPE) Program provides funding to help mitigate veterinary service shortages and to support educational opportunities for veterinarians, veterinary students, and veterinary technicians.
• The following come through USDA's Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Renewable energy and energy efficiency loans and grants provide funding to agricultural producers and rural small businesses for renewable energy systems and to make energy efficiency improvements.
$19,990 - Shepherd's Way Creamery, Martinsburg
$16,807 – Bellofram Corporation, Newell
$15,735 – J. Frank Fargo, Martinsburg
$13,701 – Riley Properties, Fairmont
$13,304 – Puesta del Sol, Yellow Springs
$12,994 – Ball Family Farm, Beckley
$8,882 – Cardinal Builders, Barboursville
$8,477 – Farm of Thomas O. McAteer, Capon Bridge
$8,446 – Horsecamp, Harman
$6,796 – Smiley Weatherford Farm, Mount Lookout
$6,176 – Fargo Insurance and Financial Services, Ranson
$5,887 – Seachrist and Associates, Wheeling
$5,825 – Francis Mulkeen Landscaping and Farm, Independence
$3,748 – Henderson Insurance, Hurricane
