A 73-year-old Raleigh County man will serve five to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich ruled Friday.
Dimilich also ordered defendant Henry Quade to register as a sex offender for life and to undergo 25 years of court supervision when he is released.
In September, Quade had pleaded guilty to felony first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The abuse started when the child was 8 years old in 2016 and continued until 2018, according to the criminal complaint.
Quade had entered a Kennedy plea to the charge. A Kennedy plea allows a defendant to plead guilty without admitting guilt.
Entering a Kennedy plea is the right of a defendant, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield noted during Quade’s hearing.
Hatfield added, however, that he was concerned by Quade’s refusal to admit personal guilt or remorse, even when he entered a guilty plea.
Also concerning, said the prosecutor, was Quade's 1967 conviction for another sex crime and the pre-sentencing report.
“Throughout the assessment provided by Laurel Ridge Psychology Associates … he didn’t admit, necessarily, that he did anything wrong,” Hatfield said. “It makes it very difficult for there to be remorse for that activity, remorse for the criminal conduct, remorse for the victim.
“And while Mr. Quade doesn’t have what I would deem to be a substantially lengthy criminal history, he certainly has something that’s troubled me, which is all the way back in 1967, he had an incident.
“Mr. Quade has not shown remorse,” added Hatfield. “He has shirked his responsibility.
“Child sexual abuse is never contained in the present moment,” said Hatfield. “It lingers across this child’s lifetime.”
Public defender Stacy Fragile represented Quade.