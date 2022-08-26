The 69th annual Gwinn Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 4, about 2 1/2 miles along Lockbridge Road off Route 20 near Meadow Bridge.
A service will be at 10 a.m. at Lockbridge United Methodist Church, led by Pastor Judy Pysell.
At the reunion ground, President Mike Gwinn II will speak at 11 a.m., followed by "The Star Spangled Banner" played by student Jonathan Blair and flag raising, and invocation by Pastor Judy Pysell. Singer/songwriter Greg Gwinn will play music starting about 11:30 a.m.
Lunch will be noon to 1 p.m. Group picture at 1 p.m. Afternoon program features music by Common Ground. Closing remarks and awards (Oldest, Youngest, and Traveled furthest for first time attendee) at 3 p.m.
There will be a registration, family history table and photo center. The Reunion Committee will selling book, sweat shirts, T-shirts, Stylus pens and church cookbooks.
Bring a picture lunch to share at the church pavilion or purchase from the concession stand sponsored by the Reunion Committee with proceeds going to next year's reunion.
A raffle drawing will be given. Winners must sign in at the registration booth to be entered in the drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.