The 67th Annual Gwinn Family Reunion will be Sept. 2 at Lockbridge on Lockbridge Road off W.Va. 20 near Meadow Bridge.
Sunday school will be at Lockbridge United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Pastor Robby Shorter will present the sermon at 10 a.m. at the church. President Mike Gwinn II will make opening remarks at 11 a.m. The lunch hour will be noon to 1 p.m. The afternoon program will feature Calvary's Call, John Gwynn and James Fitzwater from 12:30 to 3 p.m. At 3 p.m. memorial names will be read, followed by special awards, the drawing for a $50 door prize (must be present to win), and closing remarks.
A corn hole tournament will be at 1 p.m. Door prizes will be drawn throughout the day. There will be an auction of homemade pies and several pieces of homemade décor items made from reclaimed wood. There will be a family tree booth, photo booth, and several vendors selling their wares. The reunion committee will be selling T-shirts, 2019 calendars, stylus pens and miscellaneous.
Bring a picnic lunch to share at the church pavilion or make a purchase from the concession stand sponsored by the members of the reunion committee with proceeds going to next year's reunion.
