“Retrospective” is an appropriate word for Beckley artist Robert Walker at this stage in his life.
At 64, the prolific painter with an eclectic body of work is taking stock.
“My life began on a mountain in Italy,” he said, recounting his life as a “military brat.” Dozens of plot twists in his interesting life brought him back to the West Virginia mountains of his relatives. Now an exhibit of his life’s works will be the centerpiece of Richwood’s Mountain Color Art Show and Art Walk Oct. 2-8.
Visitors to the Walker Retrospective at the Lawrenson Gallery will find it astonishing that the collection is the work of a single artist. His lush landscapes are bathed in green light, evocative of Arcadian and Romantic landscapes of John Constable and Thomas Cole. His portraits have the layered colors and chiaroscuro of Rembrandt and Jean-Baptiste Chardin.
Some of his most popular pieces are looser, more impressionistic works in which he often painted his three children frolicking in nature. Walker spent hours at the Concord College library, where he studied for two years, immersing himself in the old masters.
But Walker also loves the Modernists: Miro, Kandinsky, Matisse and Picasso, and Walker’s abstract pieces attest to that devotion.
“It is exciting to me to experiment with styles in which the artist’s decisions are right there on the canvas and not intentionally disguised,” he says.
All of it, though, was self-taught.
“My mind has always been set upon creating art with my life,” Walker explained when he brought his canvases to Richwood’s Lawrenson Gallery, which will host his retrospective.
That ambition started early when at 4 he began drawing superheroes, comic book style. His father, a career military mechanic, never understood him. “I was the middle boy of five,” Walker explained. “I was the invisible child.” All he ever wanted to do was to draw. For a shy child, socially awkward (he believes now he is probably on the autism spectrum), this left him feeling odd and out of place in the series of military base schools he would attend.
His father retired from the military when Walker was 16, and the family came back to their roots in backwoods West Virginia. In his senior year at Woodrow Wilson High School in 1976, Walker distinguished himself as a talented cartoonist and illustrator, winning awards at Marshall University’s high school competition.
At Concord College he would pursue a degree in commercial art. He also pursued his future wife: Rose Malcomb, a Richwood High School graduate from Camden-on-Gauley.
“It was true love at first sight,” he said and the young couple wasted no time getting married and then pregnant.
“Suddenly I had to think about supporting my wife and new daughter,” he said. So he did what his father had done: He joined the military. Two more children quickly followed, their only son Daniel being born in England.
Walker’s artistic sensibilities were not suited for military life, but through it all, he would somehow find time to paint.
Eventually the Walkers found their way back to Richwood close to Rose’s family. He struggled to make ends meet living in a charming but drafty upper story apartment. He opened a frame shop and worked at a local Radio Shack. But he needed better paying work and a larger audience, a larger market for his work.
Florida would fit the bill. He painted. He exhibited his work and sold some. To support his family he worked construction. He and Rose raised three remarkable children. He even finished his college degree at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale.
After 21 years Rose and Robert retired back home in the West Virginia mountains.
Today, Robert Walker continues to paint and exhibit his work at his gallery and other places in Beckley. He still struggles with occasional bouts of depression, and hand tremors come and go to make painting difficult some days. But he continues to paint almost every day in his Beckley studio.
After decades of displaying and selling his work in numerous galleries and shows, this will be his first one-man exhibit.
“I am astonished to find myself here at this stage in my life,” he told Carma and Kevin Lawrenson.
The Lawrensons are thrilled to be curating the retrospective in their Richwood gallery for the Mountain Color Art Show and Art Walk.
“This is such a diverse and exciting collection,” said Kevin, a multimedia artist himself. His wife Carma, an accomplished artist in watercolor, loves preparing her gallery for the show.
“It is an honor to be surrounded by these wonderful paintings.”
The Robert Walker Retrospective will be open evenings during the week of Oct. 2-7 and all day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Artists can still enter the Mountain Color Art Show competition or rent booth space for the Saturday Art Walk in Richwood by clicking the EVENTS link on the Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce website.
