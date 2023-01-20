A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Sheetz #482 on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.
The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $473 million.
Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece.
Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Saturday.
