Community Health Systems Inc. and New River Health Association Inc. have been named recipients of more than $5.5 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
CHS, a Fortune 500 company based in Franklin, Tenn., that operates general acute care hospitals, including the Greenbrier Medical Center in Ronceverte and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, is receiving $3.2 million, according to a press release from Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito.
New River Health, which has 17 locations in Fayette, Raleigh and Nicholas counties including seven school-based health locations, is set to receive $2.4 million.