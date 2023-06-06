washington, d.c. – The DigDeep Right to Water Project will receive $495,840 from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in McDowell County.
The federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.
The initiative will install sanitary septic and sewage service in 35 households, Manchin said, which will help protect the quality of the county’s water sources and promote community health.
“Upgrades to essential water infrastructure in McDowell County are long-overdue,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
The funding announced Tuesday will be used to design and install residential septic systems in McDowell County. Currently, municipal sewage lines cannot reach many rural homes, and the appropriate septic systems are often cost prohibitive. The project will provide septic and sewage service to 35 homes housing 80 people. Another 17,000 residents of McDowell County will benefit from these efforts to eliminate straight-piping of raw sewage into the community’s rivers, streams and other waterways.
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians.
