CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have jointly announced $8.8 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three West Virginia airport projects, including $4.6 million for Greenbrier Valley Airport just north of Lewisburg.
The funding will support a new equipment building at the Greenbrier Valley Airport, upgrades to runway and taxiway infrastructure at the Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport and an environmental impact review at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Individual awards are listed below:
• $4,569,500 – Greenbrier County: Greenbrier Valley Airport. This funding will support the construction of a new equipment building to protect critical snow removal equipment from adverse weather conditions.
• $3,142,899 – Tri-State Airport Authority: Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport. This funding will support sealing and crack repair to existing runways and taxiways.
• $1,044,049 – Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority: West Virginia International Yeager Airport. This funding will support the completion of an environmental impact statement for a proposed runway safety area project as required by the National Environmental Policy Act.
